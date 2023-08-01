The milestone is aligned with Wintershall Dea’s global Energy Transition Pathway as the company seeks to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its upstream activities by 2030

The JV between EGAS and Wintershall Dea becomes the first company in Egypt to achieve zero routine flaring. (Credit: © Wintershall Dea AG)

DISOUCO, the joint venture between Wintershall Dea and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), has achieved zero routine flaring in Egypt.

The announcement comes around nine months after the two companies signed a letter of intent (LoI) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the Disouq gas project located in the onshore Nile Delta.

The gas project has been operating on a zero routine flaring basis since December 2022. A new natural gas discovery in the Abu Madi reservoir inside the Disouq concession is also processed through the same facility to ensure lower emissions.

Wintershall Dea chief operating officer and board member responsible for the MENA region Dawn Summers said: “We are turning ambitions into action. As the first company to achieve zero routine flaring in Egypt, DISOUCO is reducing emissions and preserving much needed gas. We aim to set an example for best practice gas production in Egypt.”

The milestone achieved in Egypt is aligned with Wintershall Dea’s global Energy Transition Pathway.

The company aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its upstream activities by 2030. It also endorses the World Bank’s ‘Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 Initiative’ and aims to achieve methane intensity below 0.1% by 2025.

Additionally, Wintershall Dea stated that it has eliminated routine flaring in operated assets and aims to stop flaring in non-routine operations and work with its partners to reduce flaring in non-operated assets.

The oil and gas company has also implemented its global methane Leak Detection and Repair programme in Egypt, and entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2022 with EGAS to jointly work on identifying possible carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen projects.