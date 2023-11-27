Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets

Canada Nickel Files BFS for Crawford Nickel Sulphide project. (Credit: Zac Edmonds on Unsplash)

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (“Canada Nickel” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF), has filed a Bankable Feasibility Study (“BFS”) for its wholly-owned Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project (“Crawford”) located in Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The BFS is available on www.sedarplus.ca and on www.canadanickel.com. The BFS, titled, “Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study” was independently prepared by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. (“Ausenco”), in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), as previously announced in a news release dated October 12, 2023.

Crawford, located in the Timmins nickel district, is the world’s second largest nickel reserve1. Once in production, it is also expected to become one of Canada’s largest carbon storage facilities and be a net negative contributor of CO2 over the project life.

The previously announced highlights from the Crawford BFS are listed below (all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated).

