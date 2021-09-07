Following the appraisal drilling, Wintershall Dea and its partners DNO Norge and Spirit Energy will now explore potential development options for the discovery that was made in April this year and initially estimated to contain recoverable resource between 26 and 97 million barrels of oil equivalent

The appraisal well of the Bergknapp discovery was drilled by the Deepsea Aberdeen semi-submersible rig. (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Wintershall Dea has estimated the Bergknapp discovery in the Norwegian Sea to contain 40-84 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent (mmboe) following the drilling of an appraisal well.

The German gas and oil company had drilled appraisal well 6406/3-10 A in production licence (PL) 836 S with the Deepsea Aberdeen semi-submersible rig. It was granted drilling permit by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) for the appraisal well in March this year.

In April this year, the discovery was initially estimated to contain recoverable resource between 26 and 97 mmboe.

Wintershall Dea said that the oil discoveries in the Garn and Tilje Formations were confirmed by the re-entry and appraisal wells. The drilling of 6406/3-10 A also proved an additional gas accumulation in the Åre Formation, said the company.

According to Wintershall Dea, the Åre Formation is projected to have an additional 13 million to 56 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent in place.

The appraisal well 6406/3-10 A was drilled by the Deepsea Aberdeen to a vertical depth of 4,854m and a measured depth of 5,160m below sea level. It was terminated in the Åre Formation from the Early Jurassic.

The oil discovery at the Bergknapp prospect was made through the drilling of the exploration well 6406/3-10. The Bergknapp discovery is located approximately 8km west of the Maria oil field, which is also operated by Wintershall Dea.

The German firm has an operating stake of 40% in production licence 836 S through its subsidiary Wintershall Dea Norge. Its partners in the offshore Norwegian block are DNO Norge (30%) and Spirit Energy Norway (30%).

Following the appraisal drilling, the licence consortium will now explore potential development options for the Bergknapp discovery.

Wintershall Dea chief technology officer Hugo Dijkgraaf said: “We are excited that we have made another discovery in the Haltenbanken area in the Norwegian Sea. We will now work closely with our partners to bring the project to the final investment decision and successfully drive the development of the prospect.

“The recoverable reserves add up to our growth strategy in the country and enhance our position as a committed partner to Norway.”

For Wintershall Dea, the Bergknapp appraisal well marks the second operated exploration well in Norway this year after the nearby Dvalin North discovery in PL 211, which was made in May 2021.

Wintershall Dea Norge managing director Alv Solheim said: “With Maria and the nearby Dvalin field, we already have an established position as a major operator in the Haltenbanken area.

“Bergknapp and Dvalin North will further strengthen this position.”