Wellesley Petroleum has failed to find hydrocarbons at the 6204/11-3 wildcat exploration well located in production licence 829 in the North Sea offshore Norway.

The well was drilled about 75km north of the Gjøa field and 60km northwest of Florø. It was drilled to a vertical depth of 1290m below sea level using Borgland Dolphin drilling facility and was terminated in basement rock.

The well’s objective was to prove the presence of petroleum in reservoir rocks in the Lower Cretaceous (the Åsgard Formation).

Following drilling, the well failed to encounter reservoir rocks in the Åsgard Formation.

However, the aquiferous sandstone was identified at the well about 30m in underlying Jurassic rocks with moderate to very good reservoir quality.

6204/11-3 wildcat exploration well is permanently plugged and abandoned

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said that the well, which has been declared dry, was not formation-tested and data acquisition has been undertaken. The well is permanently plugged and abandoned.

This is the first exploration well in production licence 829. The licence was awarded in APA 2015.

The Borgland Dolphin drilling facility now headed to Kvina Shipyard in Fedafjorden, Norway.

Wellesley Petroleum operates the production licence 829 with a 60% stake. The other licensees include Equinor Energy (20%) and Petoro (20%).

