Well 6204/11-3 will be drilled from the Borgland Dolphin drilling facility in position 62° 3’ 52.058” N and 04° 22’ 10.418” E

Map showing well 6204/11-3. (Credit: Norwegian Petroleum Directorate)

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has granted Wellesley Petroleum AS a drilling permit for well 6204/11-3, cf. Section 15 of the Resource Management Regulations.

The rig is currently at the shipyard in Kvinesdal.

The drilling programme for well 6204/11-3 relates to the drilling of wildcat wells in production licence 829. Wellesley Petroleum AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 60 per cent. The other licensees are Equinor Energy AS (20 per cent) and Petoro AS (20 per cent).

The area in this licence consists of parts of blocks 6204/7, 8, 10 and 11. The well will be drilled about 65 kilometres north-northeast of the Peon discovery and about 100 km southwest of Ålesund.

Production licence 829 was awarded on 5 February 2016 (APA2015). This is the first exploration well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

Source: Company Press Release