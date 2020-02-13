The delivery of the equipment is expected to be completed in the first half of 2020

Jillur Rahim, Managing Director of Wärtsilä Bangladesh and Shamim Islam, Managing Director of Jamuna Power, signed the order of a 78MW power plant from Wärtsilä to Jamuna industrial complex in Bangladesh in November 2019. Credit: Jamuna Power.

Finnish equipment manufacturer Wärtsilä has secured a 78MW gas-fired power plant order in Bangladesh to facilitate the growth of an industrial complex.

The order was placed by Jamuna Power, a subsidiary of Bangladesh’s industrial conglomerates Jamuna Group. Due to its urgent requirement, Wärtsilä will deliver the plant on fast track basis.

To be located at the Jamuna Industrial Park project in the north-eastern part of Bangladesh, the power plant will operate on eight Wärtsilä 34SG gas-fuelled engines.

The delivery of the gas-fired power plant is expected to be completed in the first half of this year while the plant could become operational in early 2021.

Jamuna Power managing director Shamim Islam said: “An uninterrupted power supply is a basic need for industry, and to ensure this we need to have our own captive plant. “Wärtsilä has a strong presence in Bangladesh with a first-rate track record and excellent support capabilities. What is more, they can deliver the plant quickly. It was an easy decision for us to choose Wärtsilä.”

Currently, the national grid provides electricity to the industrial complex.

The gas-fired power plant will also support the Bangladesh government’s aim of reducing environmental impact of power generation in the country.

Additionally, the engine-produced steam will be used in several industrial processes within the complex, which will improve the operational effectiveness of the plant.

Wärtsilä Bangladesh managing director Jillur Rahim said: “Economic growth is difficult to achieve unless the power supply can be relied on, and the need in this case is very clear.

“Since the Jamuna Industrial Park is a large local employer, jobs also depend on the new power plant. So in addition to environmental and business considerations, also for social reasons we are happy to be selected as the supplier.”

Wärtsilä claims to have more than 4900MW of installed or ordered power generating capacity in Bangladesh at present.

Nearly a quarter of these plants are operated and maintained under contract by Wärtsilä.

The company further stated with the latest contract, 84 Wärtsilä 34SG gas engines will be in use in Bangladesh.