Wärtsilä’s GridSolv solution optimises storage technology. Credit: Wärtsilä Corporation.

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for a new 100 MW/100 MWh total capacity energy storage project in South East Asia. The energy storage system facility, including Wärtsilä’s GEMS, an advanced energy management software platform, and GridSolv solution, will be used for grid support purposes. The order was booked with Wärtsilä in Q4 2019. This contract comes in addition to the similar size contract announced in July 2019.

Wärtsilä is enabling the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future around the world by designing and building flexible systems that integrate renewables, traditional thermal assets and energy storage. In 2018, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) committed to meeting 23 percent of its primary energy needs from renewables by 2025. The region is aiming to leverage its abundant wind and solar resources and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, especially as grid systems develop and economies grow. Wärtsilä’s new 100 MW/100 MWh energy storage project will help provide some of the reliability necessary to support South East Asia’s transition to renewable energy sources.

Wärtsilä’s GEMS platform has the ability to react near-instantly to smooth the integration of renewables, enabling the grid to emerge more stable and responsive. Grid support applications of GEMS include voltage and frequency regulation, reactive power support, spinning reserve, ramp rate optimisation, renewable energy output smoothing and energy arbitrage. GEMS will make it possible for grid operators to rely on renewables as baseload power.

This contract is another endorsement of Wärtsilä’s EPC capability. Wärtsilä Energy Business has a strong track record of delivering more than 35 EPC projects totalling 1500 MW in the South East Asia region.