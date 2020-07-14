Green Jade is expected to be the largest special vessel to be built at the CSBC yard for offshore wind farm applications

The new CDWE wind farm main installation vessel will operate with a broad scope of Wärtsilä solutions. (Credit: CDWE.)

Finland-based technology company, Wärtsilä has secured a contract to supply engines for an offshore wind main installation vessel (MIV), named Green Jade.

To be built at the CSBC shipyard in Taiwan, the new vessel will be delivered for the joint-venture company CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE), which is owned by CSBC and Belgium-based DEME Group.

In June, CDWE took the final investment decision to build a new installation vessel that will equipped to serve the renewables market.

Under the contract, Wärtsilä will be responsible for the supply of four Wartsila 46DF and two Wartsila 20DF dual-fuel engines for the vessel.

The scope also includes Transverse and Steerable Thrusters, DP-3 solution, Navigation system, and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems for emissions abatement.

Green Jade will be 216 metres long and is expected to be the largest special vessel to be built at the CSBC yard for offshore wind farm applications.

According to Wärtsilä, the vessel will play a major role in developing the offshore wind farm business in both new and established markets, including Taiwan.

The ship is expected to commence operations in the Taiwan Straits from 2023.

Wärtsilä Marine Unit East Asia and China director Östen Lindell said: “Wärtsilä has earlier delivered a comprehensive scope of integrated solutions for a similar vessel for one of the partners in this joint-venture company. The success of that project was clearly a contributing factor in the award of this contract.”

Wärtsilä will also provide site supervision services

Wärtsilä is scheduled to deliver the equipment for the vessel in 2021.

As part of the contract, the company will also be responsible to provide site supervision services.

CSBC president and CDWE chairman Tseng said: “We have worked with Wärtsilä for many years and have been very satisfied with the support they provide.

“In particular, their well-proven solutions and integration skills shorten the engineering and construction time, which is crucial to enabling an on-time delivery.”