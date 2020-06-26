The new vessel Green Jade will have a 4000-tonne crane capacity and DP3 capability

Green Jade will be constructed at the CSBC shipyard in Kaohsiung. (Credit: A_Different_Perspective/Pixabay)

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) has taken the final investment decision to build a new installation vessel that will equipped to serve the renewables market.

Claimed to be the first floating DP-3 heavy lift and installation vessel in Taiwan, Green Jade will be constructed at the CSBC shipyard in Kaohsiung and is planned to be delivered in 2022.

In 2018, CDWE, Taiwan’s first offshore wind EPCI contractor, was established by CSBC shipbuilder in Taiwan and DEME Offshore.

Green Jade designed to transport the heaviest monopiles, jackets, wind turbine components

Green Jade will have a 4000-tonne crane capacity and DP3 capability and is designed to transport the heaviest monopiles, jackets, wind turbine components and structures in a single shipment.

The vessel will be deployed for both the Hai Long offshore wind project and at the Zhong Neng site for Zhong Neng Wind Power Corporation Preparatory Office.

Additionally, CDWE has signed Taiwan’s first comprehensive, large-scale balance of plant preferred supplier agreement with Hai Long Offshore Wind Project in October last year.

For Zhong Neng, the contracts include transportation and installation of foundations as well as a preferred bidder agreement for the transportation and installation of the wind turbines.

CDWE chairman Robert Tseng said: “With ‘Green Jade’ we will be uniquely positioned to meet the future requirements of our customers and the trend towards larger capacity turbines and bigger wind farm projects, which deliver energy at lower costs.

“‘Green Jade’ will be capable of installing mega monopiles and jacket structures at greater water depths. With DP3 technology this special offshore installation vessel can continue operations under the most challenging conditions.”

In November last year, CDWE and Zhong Neng Wind Power Corporation Preparatory Office signed two contracts for the 300MW Zhong Neng offshore wind farm project.