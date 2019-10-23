The Voltaire vessel to be delivered in 2022 will install GE’s 12MW Haliade-X offshore wind turbines for the 3.6GW Dogger Bank Wind Farms in the UK

Jan De Nul has secured a contract for its Voltaire jack-up installation vessel to install turbines for the 3.6GW Dogger Bank Wind Farms in the UK North Sea.

The offshore UK wind project is being developed by Equinor and SSE Renewables.

According to Jan De Nul, the Voltaire installation vessel has a lifting capacity of more than 3,000 tonnes. The vessel will be delivered by China-based COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry to Jan De Nul in 2022.

The Voltaire installation vessel is claimed to have a highly advanced exhaust filtering system through a selective catalytic reduction system and a diesel particulate filter, which makes it an ultra-low emission vessel.

Jan De Nul Group offshore director Philippe Hutse said: “We are delighted to be selected as the transport and installation contractor for the next generation of turbines at Dogger Bank.

“The size of this giant project coincides perfectly with the capacities of our jack-up vessel Voltaire. It underlines that we are entering in to a new phase of OWF construction.”

Dogger Bank Wind Farms is the first contract for the Voltaire vessel

Dogger Bank Wind Farms marks the first contract for the new jack-up installation vessel, which will install the 12MW Haliade-X offshore wind turbines to be supplied by GE Renewable Energy. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed by the parties.

Dogger Bank Wind Farms project director Steve Wilson said: “Jan De Nul Group has a proven track record of transporting and installing new generation offshore wind turbines at scale. Delivering Dogger Bank will be a testament to the skills and expertise of all of our partners in the supply chain, so we are very pleased to welcome Jan De Nul Group on board.

“Bringing the Voltaire vessel into the Dogger Bank project means we now have the most innovative turbines on the market being installed by the largest jack up vessel ever seen in the industry.”

The offshore wind project, which will be built 130km off the Yorkshire coast, will be able to power more than 4.5 million homes annually, thereby meeting almost 5% of the UK’s demand for electricity.

Dogger Bank will be made up of three wind farms – Creyke Beck A and B, and Teesside A, with each of them to have 1.2GW capacity. The Dogger Bank Wind Farms is expected to see an investment of around $11.57bn.