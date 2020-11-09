For the order, Vestas will supply nine of its V136-3.45 MW turbines in 3MW optimised mode

Vestas wins order in Poland. (Credit: Vestas Wind Systems A/S.)

Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas has secured an order from its long-term customer Polenergia Farma Wiatrowa Debice/Kostomloty to supply turbines for a 27MW wind project in Poland.

The wind farm was won by Polenergia in an auction conducted in the country last December. As per the order, Vestas will supply a customised solution for Polenergia.

The project will be located in south-west Poland in the Dolnośląskie voivodship.

The Danish company will deliver 9 of its V136-3.45 MW turbines in 3MW Power Optimised Mode on 122m towers.

The order secured by Vestas also includes 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service. The company is expected to maximise the wind farm’s power generation by leveraging the flexibility of the 4MW platform.

Vestas Northern & Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “I would like to thank Polenergia for partnering with us once again in Poland.

“We are certain that the competitiveness of our 4 MW platform together with our long-term service offering provides a highly competitive levelised cost of energy, optimising our customer’s business case.”

The project is the fifth for Polenergia and Vestas

It is the fifth wind project with Polenergia for Vestas in Poland and the order adds to more than 1.5GW of contracts signed by Vestas in the country’s auction system.

The contract to Vestas includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines. Delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

Besides, VestasOnline Business SCADA solution will also be provided to the project to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output.

Vestas has also signed a conditional agreement for a over 500MW wind farm in Latin America, with an undisclosed company.