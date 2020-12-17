Vestas will supply and, supervise installation of V150-4.2MW turbines for two 50MW projects - Nhon Hoa 1 and 2 wind farms in Gia Lai province

Vestas to supply wind turbines for two 50MW projects in the Gia Lai province of Vietnam. (Credit: Vestas)

Wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has secured order to supply and supervise the installation of V150-4.2MW turbines at Nhon Hoa 1 and 2 wind farms in the Gia Lai province of Vietnam.

Nhon Hoa 1 and 2 Wind Farms each have 50MW capacity.

With this order, Vestas’ total order intake in the country has crossed 1GW in 2020.

Phu Dien JSC, which has been a long-time customer of Vestas in Vietnam, has placed the order.

Earlier this year, Phu Dien JSC placed another order with Vestas for two other projects with a combined capacity of 88MW.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “Vestas is pleased to secure two more projects with Phu Dien JSC in Vietnam. Our partnership demonstrates Phu Dien JSC’s trust and confidence in Vestas’ industry leading wind energy solutions. This deal will further strengthen our commitment to support Vietnam’s ambitions to grow its renewable energy sources.”

After the two projects are commissioned, Vestas will commence a 20-year, full scope Active Output Management 5000 (AOM5000) service agreement.

The agreement is designed to maximise energy production for the projects.

The projects are expected to be commissioned by the third quarter of next year.

Last week, Vestas received a 234MW turbine supply order for two wind projects in the US.

The projects will feature 32 V150-4.2 MW turbines, which will be delivered in 4.3MW Power Optimised Mode, 15 V162-6.0 MW EnVentus turbines and eight V110-2.0 MW turbines.

The projects also include 10MW of previously purchased 2MW PTC components.