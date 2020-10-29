The order takes the company's total order intake to more than 1.1 GW in Vietnam

The turbine order is for the la Bang 1 wind project. (Credit: Jose Antonio Alba from Pixabay)

Vestas has secured a turbine supply order from Ia Bang Wind Power Joint Stock Company for a 50MW wind project in Vietnam.

The turbine order is for the la Bang 1 wind project will be located in Gia Lai province in the Central Highlands of Vietnam.

Ia Bang Wind Power Joint Stock Company is owned by the Vietnam-based renewable power producer Gia Lai Electricity Joint Stock Company (GEC).

The order, which is Vestas’ second project with GEC, takes the company’s total order intake to more than 1.1 GW in Vietnam.

Under the contract, Vestas will be responsible for the supply and supervision of the installation of 12 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “Partnering with GEC is a fantastic opportunity to cement our leadership in Vietnam, delivering clean and reliable energy to accelerate this country’s growth.

“With our extensive experience in executing projects, both globally and locally, we look forward to getting the project online ahead of the feed-in-tariff deadlines.”

la Bang 1 wind project to be commissioned in Q3 2021

Vestas’ contract includes delivery of the turbines in different power ratings to optimise energy production for the site’s specific wind conditions.

The contract also consists of a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

The la Bang 1 wind project is expected to be commissioned in the third quarter of 2021.

Separately, Vestas has entered into an agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to acquire its 50% stake in MHI Vestas Offshore Wind (MVOW) for €709m.

Vestas and MHI are also expected to partner in green hydrogen production along with a joint venture in Japan.