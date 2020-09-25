Turbine delivery for the wind project is expected to take place the second and third quarter of 2021

The order has been placed by TERNA ENERGY. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

Danish turbine maker Vestas has secured a 144MW supply order for the Karystia wind project in the prefecture of Evia, Greece.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible for the installation and commissioning of 40 V105-3.45 MW wind turbines.

The contract also includes a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

The order has been placed by TERNA ENERGY, which has been operating wind farms in several regions in Greece since 1997.

Vestas Hellas head Marios Zangas said: “We are proud to collaborate with TERNA ENERGY on the Karystia wind project, which enjoys one of the highest wind speeds in Greece.

“Our V105-3.45 MW wind turbine has an extremely robust design, specifically created to optimise energy production in high wind conditions.

“With this technology, we expect the wind park to make a significant contribution to the country’s energy transition.”

Vestas to strengthen its position in Greek wind market with the contract

Turbine delivery for the Karystia wind project is expected to take place the second and third quarter of 2021.

Commissioning of the wind turbines at the site is planned to be carried out in the third quarter of 2022.

After installing its first turbine in Greece in 1986, Vestas claims to have a share of nearly 50% in the country’s wind market.

The latest contract with TERNA ENERGY is expected to enable the company consolidate its position in the country with approximately 1.8GW of wind turbines installed.

In September last year, Vestas secured a 43MW turbine supply order from Greek marble and granite producer Pavlidis for three projects in Greece.

The order included deliver of 12 units of its V136-3.6MW turbines for the Didima, Mavra Litharia and Dio Petres projects in northern Greece.