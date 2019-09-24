The order for Vestas also includes a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement

Image: Vestas has secured a 43MW turbine supply order from Pavlidis. Photo: courtesy of Steppinstars/Pixabay

Vestas has secured a 43MW turbine supply order from Greek marble and granite producer Pavlidis for three projects in Greece.

Under the contract, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer will deliver 12 units of its V136-3.6MW turbines for the Didima, Mavra Litharia and Dio Petres projects in northern Greece.

The order for Vestas includes the supply and installation of turbines, in addition to a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

Vestas Hellas head Marios Zangas said: “Leveraging our ability to develop cutting-edge solutions and our competitiveness in auctions have been key in winning this order.

“We are proud of the trust that Pavlidis has placed in us, as the 20-year service agreement demonstrates, and we look forward to taking the next steps forward together.”

The turbine maker is expected to deliver the turbines to Pavlidis by the third quarter of 2020. Commissioning of the turbines at the three Greek wind parks is planned for the fourth quarter of the same year.

Vestas has bagged orders of over 1.7GW of wind turbines since entering the Greek wind market in 1986. The company has a market share of more than 50% in the country.

Other orders secured by Vestas in Europe

In September, Vestas received a 34MW order for the Haramsfjellet wind project on the island of Haramsøya in western Norway.

Under the contract, the company will supply eight V136-4.2 MW turbines and provide long-term service to optimise energy production for the lifetime of the project in a high wind location.

Prior to that, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer had bagged an order from BayWa for the 95MW wind project in Kronoberg County, Sweden.

The Lyngsåsa wind farm will feature 22 V150-4.2MW turbines delivered in 4.3MW power optimised mode to maximise the project’s power production.

In August, Vestas secured an order from E.ON’s subsidiary Avacon Natur for a 29MW wind farm to be built in Lower Saxony, Germany.