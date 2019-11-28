The turbines are expected to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2020

Image: Vestas will deliver turbines for a wind project in US. Photo: courtesy of Peter Dargatz/Pixabay.

Vestas has secured a 269MW turbine supply order for an unnamed wind farm and customer in the US.

Under the terms of the contract, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer will deliver three units of V110-2.0 MW turbines, 22 units of V120-2.2 MW machines, and 51 V150-4.2 MW turbines.

Vestas said that including earlier purchased 2MW platform components, the project has a combined nameplate capacity of 299MW.

The order for the wind facilities includes supply and commissioning of the turbines, in addition to a 10-year service agreement designed to secure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project.

The turbines are expected to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of next year.

Other orders secured by Vestas

Recently, Vestas has received a turbine supply contract from Enlight Renewable Energy for the 113MW Målarberget wind project in Norberg County, Sweden.

Under the contract, the wind turbine manufacturer will be responsible for supply, installation, and commissioning of 27 units of V150-4.2MW turbines which have been developed as a solution to fit the site’s wind conditions.

In September, Vestas had bagged a 43MW turbine supply order from Greek marble and granite producer Pavlidis for three projects in Greece.

Under the terms of the contract, the Denmark-based manufacturer will deliver 12 units of its V136-3.6MW turbines for the Didima, Mavra Litharia and Dio Petres projects in northern Greece.

The order for Vestas includes the supply and installation of turbines, in addition to a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

Prior to that, the company had secured an order from BayWa for the 95MW wind project in Kronoberg County, Sweden.

The Lyngsåsa wind farm will feature 22 V150-4.2MW turbines delivered in 4.3MW power optimised mode to maximise the project’s power production.

In August, Vestas received an order from E.ON’s subsidiary Avacon Natur for a 29MW wind farm to be built in Lower Saxony, Germany.