Image: Vestas will deliver turbines for Målarberget in Sweden. Photo: courtesy of Peter Dargatz from Pixabay.

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has secured a turbine supply contract from Enlight Renewable Energy for a 113MW Målarberget wind project in Norberg County, Sweden.

Under the terms of the deal, Vestas is responsible for supply, installation, and commissioning of 27 units of V150-4.2MW turbines which have been developed as a solution to fit the site’s wind conditions.

The contract includes a 30-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement to ensure optimised energy production for the lifetime of the project.

The Målarberget wind project will also feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution to reduce turbine downtime and improve energy output.

Enlight Renewable Energy CEO Gilad Yavetz said: “We are very pleased to collaborate with Vestas on Enlight’s first project in the Nordics.

“Enlight is expanding in rapid pace with special focus on merchant markets and sees Vestas as a strong player to take part and contribute to this significant growth.”

The wind turbine manufacturer is scheduled to deliver the turbines in the third quarter of 2020, with commissioning expected to begin in the fourth quarter of the same year.

Vestas said that the project takes the order intake for the V150-4.2 MW turbine in Sweden to more than 400MW. It also takes the company’s total order intake in Sweden over the years to over 4.3 GW.

Vestas north and west sales vice president Christer Baden Hansen said: “This order underlines the V150-4.2 MW turbine’s excellent fit with Sweden’s wind conditions and our market leading position in Sweden.

“We are excited to engage in a long-term partnership with Enlight for this project in the Nordic markets, demonstrating our strong experience and track record operating in a merchant environment.”

Other contracts of Vestas

Recently, Vestas secured a 61MW turbine supply order from German developer wpd for Chuangwei and Leadway wind projects in Taiwan.

Under the terms of the contract, the company is responsible to supply, transport, and install 17 units of V117-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6MW power optimised mode.

The contract includes a 15-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement to ensure optimised performance for both wind projects.