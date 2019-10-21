The Danish wind turbine manufacturer will deliver 17 units of V117-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6MW power optimised mode

Image: Vestas has secured turbine order for two wind farms in Taiwan. Photo: courtesy of Peter Dargatz/Pixabay.

Vestas has received a 61MW turbine supply order from German developer wpd for Chuangwei and Leadway wind projects in Taiwan.

Under the terms of the deal, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer will deliver 17 units of V117-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6MW power optimised mode.

The order for the wind facilities includes the supply, transport, and installation of turbines, in addition to a 15-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement to ensure optimised performance for both wind projects.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “It is really fantastic to see the traction that we are gaining in Taiwan with the third order in less than 12 months.

“Taiwan is an important market to us in Asia Pacific and I am excited to see our position strengthening here, having closed more than 100 MW this year.”

Chuangwei and Leadway wind farms are expected to come online in the last quarter of next year.

The turbine supply contract is the first deal confirmed under a strategic frame agreement signed between Vestas and wpd for over 400MW of onshore wind projects in Taiwan.

Vestas Asia Pacific sales director Tommaso Rovatti Studihrad said: “This deal cements our market leadership in Taiwan and is particularly important to Vestas as the first projects where we will manage the full logistics and turbine installation activities, which are particularly challenging in this market, helping de-risk the project for the benefit of our client.

“We thank wpd for entrusting us with these projects which will further strengthen our relationship in this region.”

Other orders secured by Vestas

In September, Vestas secured a 43MW turbine supply order from Greek marble and granite producer Pavlidis for three projects in Greece.

Prior to that, the company bagged an order from BayWa for the 95MW wind project in Kronoberg County, Sweden.

The Lyngsåsa wind farm will feature 22 V150-4.2MW turbines delivered in 4.3MW power optimised mode to maximise the project’s power production.