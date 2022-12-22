The wind turbine manufacturer will supply 21 V150-6.0 MW EnVentus wind turbines with a site-specific hub height of 110m for the Irish onshore wind farm

Vestas will supply turbines for the Derrinlough wind farm in Ireland. (Credit: Vestas)

Vestas has secured a turbine supply order from Bord na Móna, an Irish semi-state company, for the 126MW Derrinlough wind farm in Ireland.

The wind turbine manufacturer will supply 21 V150-6.0 MW EnVentus wind turbines, which will have a site-specific hub height of 110m.

The Derrinlough wind project will be built in County Offaly, located in the Irish midlands.

Bord na Móna renewable energy head John Reilly said: “Following a very competitive international tender process, we are pleased to award the 21 turbine contract for Derrinlough Wind Farm to Vestas.

“We very much look forward to working with Vestas once again over the coming months to deliver affordable, green energy, that enhances Ireland’s energy security.

“Bord na Móna is committed to green energy for the people of Ireland which is evident by the investment of over €150m by the company in the development of this project.”

Under the order, Vestas will deliver, install, and commission the turbines for the Irish onshore wind farm.

In addition, the company has committed to a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, which is intended to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

Vestas northern and nentral Europe sales vice president Juan Furones said: “Vestas are delighted to once again partner with Bord na Móna in Ireland. Derrinlough marks the continued relationship between Bord na Móna and Vestas following the successful delivery of the Cloncreen project.

“Vestas are proud to see the success of the EnVentus platform in Ireland which offers a wide range of customised solutions to suit the needs of each unique project.”

Vestas is expected to deliver and install the wind turbines in Q1 2024, while their commissioning is scheduled for Q3 2024.

Separately, Vestas has won a 108MW order from Infinergy UK to deliver turbines for the Limekiln project in Scotland.

The Danish company will supply, install, and commission 24 V136-4.5 MW turbines, which have a tip height of 150m. The order also includes a 20-year AOM 5000 service agreement.