The 90MW Limekiln wind farm is expected to come online before the end of 2022

Image: New extension plans for Limekiln wind farm in Scotland. Photo: courtesy of InspiredImages/Pixabay.

UK-based renewables developer Infinergy and Canada’s Boralex have announced plans to install seven turbines to the already consented Limekiln wind farm in Caithness, Scotland.

Located 2.8km Southwest of Dounreay power station, the Limekiln wind farm will be equipped with 21 turbines with a combined capacity of approximately 90MW.

The full construction work of the existing wind farm is expected to begin in 2021. The wind facility is scheduled to come online before the end of 2022.

The proposed extension is to the east of the present wind farm project within Broubster Achaveilan North forest and will raise the installed capacity by nearly 20MW.

Limekiln project director Nick Sage said: “We are excited that this additional area of land adjacent to Limeklin Wind Farm is now available to scope out plans for an extension to the consented site.

“It’s an ideal location to add further capacity to Limekiln Wind Farm and will generate not only more green energy, but add to the community benefit fund and the potential for shared ownership.”

The wind farm extension plan is likely to be submitted to the Government of Scotland in the spring of 2020.

Boralex Europe vice president and general manager Nicolas Wolff said: “The Limekiln Wind Farm was our first project in Scotland, and we are delighted to be able to look to maximize its potential with this extension plan.

“We believe that maximizing capacity from a wind farm through extensions such as this will help address the very real climate emergency we all face.”

The wind farm is part of the JV agreement between Infinergy and Boralex

In October 2017, Infinergy and Boralex had entered into a 50-50 joint venture agreement to develop a pipeline of onshore wind projects, including the Limekiln Wind Farm project, essentially located in Scotland for a combined estimated capacity of 325MW.