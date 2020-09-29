Vestas supply, installation and commission 19 V117-4.2 MW turbines for the Kroningswind wind farm

Vestas’ installed onshore wind capacity is more than 2GW in the Netherlands. (Credit: Matthias Böckel from Pixabay)

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has secured an 80MW turbine supply order for the Kroningswind wind farm in the Netherlands.

Majority owned by the Euronext listed infrastructure investor TINC, the wind farm is located on Goeree-Overflakkee in the South-West of the country.

Under the contract, Vestas supply, installation and commission 19 V117-4.2 MW turbines for the Kroningswind wind farm.

The contract also includes 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement to maximise the project’s annual energy production.

Currently, Vestas’ installed onshore wind capacity is more than 2GW in the Netherlands.

The Kroningswind wind farm will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution that is designed to reduce turbine downtime.

TINC chief investment officer Chrisbert Van Kooten said: “We are confident to have selected in Vestas an experienced and reliable partner for the realisation of Windfarm Kroningswind.

“For TINC as a long-term investor, innovative solutions, strict planning and long-term operational and financial commitment to the project were key elements in the selection of Vestas. We now look forward to the realisation and the first day of power production.”

Vestas also wins 25MW order in Germany

The turbine manufacturer has also secured a 25MW order from PNE for the Boitzenhagen wind project in Lower Saxony, Northern Germany.

The site-specific wind energy solution to be delivered by Vestas for the project includes one V126 3.45MW turbine at 137m hub height, and six V136-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6MW power optimised mode.

Vestas is expected to deliver and commission the turbines in the fourth quarter of 2021.

PNE CEO Markus Lesser said: “With this German wind project, we are reaching another milestone in our long-standing cooperation with Vestas.

“In addition to other international projects for which we have agreed a cooperation with Vestas, this project is another important contribution to the energy transition. As an internationally operating energy solution provider, we value Vestas’ global orientation combined with its ability to adapt to local conditions”