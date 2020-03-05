Vestas has introduced the V155-3.3MW variant in June 2019, to meet the needs of Chinese customers in the changing market environment

Vestas has secured 201MW order for two Chinese projects. (Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos)

Vestas has secured 201MW order to provide 61 of its V155-3.3MW variant turbines from an unnamed customer for two wind projects in China.

The contract also includes a 5-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service.

The wind turbines manufacturer said that it is the first order for its V155-3.3MW variant, and the projects were derived from the ongoing Chinese auction scheme.

Vestas has developed the V155-3.3MW variant in June 2019, to meet the needs of Chinese customers in the changing market environment.

Vestas China president Thomas Keller said: “This order comes less than six months after the introduction of V155-3.3 MW, demonstrating the optimal market fit of the product in China’s low wind market. Designed specifically to meet customer needs and market requirements in China, the V155-3.3 MW will offer our customers a lower cost of energy and better business case certainty.

“This will lay the foundation for success as the market transitions to distributed wind and grid-parity projects, causing a more competitive and complex business environment”.

Vestas to deliver turbines in third quarter of 2020

The company said that the global demand for sustainable energy solutions optimised for low and ultra-low wind conditions is growing with improvement in renewable technology efficiency.

The V155-3.3MW variant turbine has been designed combining a large rotor with the lowest power rating of Vestas’ globally proven 4MW platform to optimise the project capacity factor in low wind speeds.

The solution is said to increase the annual energy production on park level, along with providing maximised output certainty in China’s growing number of low and ultra-low wind sites.

The company has developed the 76m rotor blade in collaboration with a local partner. The delivery and commissioning of the turbines are expected in the third quarter of 2020.

Vestas product management senior vice president Thomas Scarinci said: “This order demonstrates how Vestas’ latest 4MW variant is able to increase our customers competitiveness in the Chinese market by offering enhanced customer value and improved grid integration.

“The new variant shows how we, together with our local partners, continue to strengthen our offerings in the world’s largest wind energy market.”

