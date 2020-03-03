Vestas will offer its long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) services to 35 of Senvion’s M140 3.6MW turbines

Vestas' 3MW turbines installed at wind farm in Australia. (Credit: Vestas Wind Systems A/S.)

Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas has secured a service contract from Nexif Energy for the maintenance of the 126MW first phase of the 212 MW Lincoln Gap wind farm in South Australia.

Vestas will offer its long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) services to 35 of Senvion’s M140 3.6MW turbines.

The services will begin immediately and will include additional benefits such as scheduled maintenance of substation, all high voltage equipment and facility roads. As per Vetsas, the service agreement could bring long-term business certainty to Nefix Energy.

The agreement adds to Vestas’ existing portfolio of 107MW Senvion turbines in Australia under long-term, full-scope service agreements. Now, the company’s service portfolio of Senvion turbines has reached 230MW in Australia.

The Danish company offers its services through 10,000 service employees and a global network across 69 countries.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “Multibrand service deals like Lincoln Gap demonstrate how Vestas can leverage our market experience, broad service solutions capability and extensive supply chain to provide value for our customers throughout the wind farm lifecycle – whether that is for service on Vestas turbines or third party machines.

“We are proud that customers all throughout our region can turn to Vestas’ broad range of industry-leading and cost-efficient service solutions.”

Located near Lincoln Gap on northeastern Eyre Peninsula in South Australia, the wind farm is under construction and will include 59 turbines. The wind farm also includes 10MWh battery storage system, taking the total project’s capacity to 222MW.

Last month, the turbine-maker secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order for 108MW Energía Sierra Juárez II wind project to be located in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico.

For this contract, it has agreed to supply, transport, install and commission 26 of its V150-4.2MW turbines, to be delivered in 4MW operating mode.

The order was placed by Energía Sierra Juárez, a joint venture between IEnova and Saavi Energía. The order also includes AOM 5000 for the operation and maintenance of the wind farm for 15 years from the date of commissioning.