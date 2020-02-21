Under the contract, Vestas will supply its 26 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines for the project

Image: Vestas wins turbine order in Mexico. (Credit: Pixabay/midasbram.)

Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas has received an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order for the 108MW Energía Sierra Juárez II wind farm to be located in Mexico.

The order was placed by Energía Sierra Juárez, a joint venture between IEnova, a subsidiary of Sempra Energy and Saavi Energía, an independent energy producer in the country.

As per the contract, Vestas has agreed to supply, transport, install and commission 26 of its V150-4.2 MW turbines, of which some will be delivered in 4MW operating mode.

The order also includes Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement under which, the wind farm will be operated and maintained for 15 years from the date of commissioning.

IEnova CEO Tania Ortiz said: “At Energía Sierra Juárez, we are pleased to partner with Vestas on sustainable energy solutions.

“This project reinforces our commitment to develop energy infrastructure that promotes Mexico’s growth and development and to continue positioning ourselves as a leading clean energy generation company in the country.”

Power from the wind project will be sold to San Diego Gas & Electric

The power generated from the Energía Sierra Juárez II wind farm will be sold under a power purchase agreement (PPA) to the utility San Diego Gas & Electric.

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to take place in the third quarter of this year and the commissioning is planned for the second quarter of next year.

Vestas México general manager Agustín Sánchez-Tembleque said: “I would like to thank Energía Sierra Juárez for placing their trust in Vestas again in this second phase of the existing 155 MW wind park.

“This important project underlines the competitiveness of wind energy in Mexico and our ability to provide the lowest cost of energy to our customers. It also showcases the value of Vestas’ local experience and proven ability to deliver site-specific solutions in the country.”

Separately, Vestas has also received an order in China to supply turbines for 52MW wind farm. For this order, the company has agreed to supply 12 of its V150-4.2MW turbines to be delivered in 4.3MW power optimised mode.