Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas has secured an order from Stena Renewables to supply turbines for the 39MW Riskebo wind farm to be located in Hedemora Municipality, Sweden.

As per the order, Vestas has agreed to supply the EnVentus V162-5.6 MW turbine for the wind farm.

Stena Renewables CEO Peter Zachrisson said: “We are building this project in collaboration with a strong regional developer and wind turbine owner, Dala Vind AB.

“The new Vestas EnVentus platform helps us utilise the projects total potential with a high yearly production and long turbine lifetime, providing society with a tremendous amount of sustainable electricity over the coming years.”

Turbine delivery is expected to take place in the third quarter of next year, while the commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of the same year.

Vestas Northern & Central Europe Sweden, Finland & Estonia director sales Juan Furones said: “With this order we continue to build on our valued collaboration with Stena Renewables AB, with whom we have a strong partnership in the Nordics.

“Together, we have developed the most suitable and versatile solution for the Riskebo wind power plant, leveraging the large operational envelope and exceptional energy capture of the V162-5.6 MW turbine variant from our EnVentus platform.”

Vestas introduced the 5.6MW Enventus variant last year

Enventus platform was introduced by Vestas last year, with two variants, the V150-5.6 MW and the V162-5.6 MW. The two variants were claimed to cater to low, medium and high wind conditions.

The V162-5.6 MW will have a swept area of more than 20,000m2, which could be the largest rotor size for an onshore wind turbine and generate 26% more annual energy, compared to V150-4.2 MW turbine, depending on site-specific conditions.

The company stated that it plans to install a prototype by the middle of this year and expects to begin serial production later this year.

The V150-5.6 MW was taken from its existing 150m rotor and applied it to higher wind speeds. When coupled with higher generator rating, the turbine could generate 30% higher than the V136-4.2 MW turbine, depending on site specific conditions.