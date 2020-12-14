Commissioning of the turbines is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of next year and the first quarter of 2022

Vestas secures order for two projects in US. (Credit: Peter Dargatz from Pixabay)

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has received a 234MW turbine supply order for two wind projects in the US.

The projects will feature 32 V150-4.2 MW turbines which will be delivered in 4.3MW Power Optimised Mode, 15 V162-6.0 MW EnVentus turbines and eight V110-2.0 MW turbines. The projects also include 10MW of previously purchased 2 MW PTC components.

However, the customer and projects have not been disclosed by the company.

Under the contract, Vestas will be responsible for the supply and commissioning of the turbines for the projects. The order also includes multi-year service agreements, which will help in optimising the performance for the lifetime of the project.

The deliveries of the turbines have been scheduled for the third and fourth quarter of next year. The commissioning of the turbines is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of next year and the first quarter of 2022.

Turbine delivery to begin in Q4 2021

Vestas United States and Canada sales and service division president Eduardo Medina said: “We’re glad to expand the EnVentus portfolio in the U.S. The EnVentus platform builds on our proven technology from the 2 MW, 4 MW and 9 MW platforms to leverage proven technology and increase customised solutions to extract wind value around the world”.

With this order, Vestas takes its global order intake for the EnVentus platform to more than 1.2GW.

