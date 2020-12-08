The two projects, Voimamylly and Rasakangas wind farms, which are set to be located in Southwest and Central Finland

Vestas secures 74MW order for two Finnish wind projects from Ilmatar Energy. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has secured a 74MW turbine order from Finland-based Ilmatar Energy for the Voimamylly and Rasakangas wind farms, to be located in Southwest and Central Finland.

The Voimamylly wind project will feature six V150-4.2 MW turbines from Vestas’ versatile 4MW platform. It will be optimised for 4.3MW, with 135m towers.

The contract will be combined with a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

The site layout of the wind project will ensure optimised energy production throughout the lifetime of the project.

The Rasakangas wind project will include eight V162-6.0 MW turbines from the recently upgraded EnVentus platform, in combination with 129m towers. It will also comprise a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Ilmatar CEO Juha Sarsama said: “With these two orders Ilmatar has reached a significant milestone in its journey from a developer to an Independent Power Producer.

“Our solid track record of growth supports the transition to a more sustainable future – and we are proud to continue this journey together with Vestas, our long-standing partner in wind turbines.”

The Danish firm stated that the latest order strengthened its position in the European country, where the company installed about 400 wind turbines to date with a total capacity of about 1.3GW. It has another 1GW which is currently under construction.

The contracts will include supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution, reducing turbine downtime and enhancing the energy output.

Deliveries of two projects are expected to begin in the third quarter of next year, and the commissioning is planned for the first quarter of 2022.