Vestas has secured an order from Greece-based industrial conglomerate Mytilineos to supply wind turbines with a combined capacity of 43MW for the Makrynoros wind farm in central Greece.

As per the order, Vestas will supply and install 12 units of V136-3.45MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6MW operating mode. It will also be responsible for a 20-year active output management 4000 service agreement.

Vestas plans to deliver the turbines in the fourth quarter of next year, with commissioning expected to commence in June 2022.

Vestas Hellas head Marios Zangas said: “Mytilineos is a key customer for us in Greece and I would like to thank them for their trust in Vestas’ technology and service capabilities.

“Our long-term relationship represents a solid contribution to Greece’s transition to a sustainable energy mix.”

The Makrynoros wind park was awarded to Mytilineos in the wind energy tender that was launched in July last year.

Vestas secures 40MW order in Poland

Separately, Vestas has been selected by SPV Sevivon Windpark 2, a subsidiary of European project developer PNE, to supply 40MW of wind turbines for the Nowy Tomysl project in Kuslin in western Poland.

Featuring 12 V126-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.3MW operating mode, the wind project will have 137m towers to maximise power production while offering competitive levelised cost of energy.

In addition to supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, Vestas will be responsible for 20-year active output management 4000 service agreement.

Additionally, the project will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution designed to reduce turbine downtime, thus optimising the energy output.

Vestas Northern and Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “This order underlines the strong partnership between PNE AG and Vestas and we are proud to be part of our customer’s success in Poland’s latest auction.

“Delivering best-in-class wind energy technology that further contributes to the energy transition in Poland, we look forward to realise the project for PNE.”

The company plans to deliver and start commissioning of the turbines in the fourth quarter of next year.