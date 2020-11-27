Vestas will supply 52 units of V136-4.2 MW wind turbines for the Ryan Corner wind farm and 26 units of V136-4.2 MW wind turbines for phase II of Berrybank wind project

Vestas secures order for 328MW wind power projects in Australia. (Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.)

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has secured turbine supply order for two wind power projects with a combined capacity of 328MW in Victoria, Australia.

The contract has been awarded by Global Power Generation, a subsidiary of natural gas and electric utility company Naturgy Energy Group.

Under the terms of the contract, Vestas will be responsible for the supply and installation of 52 units of V136-4.2 MW wind turbines for the 218MW Ryan Corner wind project.

The order includes engineering, procurement and construction of 26 units of V136-4.2 MW wind turbines for the second phase of Berrybank wind project.

Vestas Australia and New Zealand head Peter Cowling said: “As a successful previous partner of the Australian Capital Territory’s renewable energy auction, Vestas is pleased to deliver stage two of Berrybank Wind Farm and support the ACT’s vision for a sustainable future.

“Our 327 MW partnership with Global Power Generation reinforces our commitment to Australia’s clean energy transition.”

The order includes a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for both the projects following the completion.

Once operational, the two wind power projects are estimated to generate enough electricity to power nearly 120,000 households.

The company expects to deliver the wind turbines for both projects in the third quarter of 2021 with an aim to commence operations in the third quarter of 2022.

The Danish firm also secured turbine supply order for a 25MW citizen wind project in North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany.

The Windpark Hopsten has placed the order for its Hopsten project, which will be equipped with six of its V136-4.2MW turbines, to be mounted on 149m towers.

The scope of the work includes supply, installation and commissioning of the machines along with a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Recently, Vestas has secured a turbines supply order from its long-term customer Polenergia Farma Wiatrowa Debice/Kostomloty for a 27MW wind project in Poland.