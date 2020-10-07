The new turbine has an increased swept area of 67% compared to the V120-2.2 MW turbine

Vestas launches new low wind variant for the Indian market. (Credit: Pixabay/Peter Dargatz.)

Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas has launched V155-3.3MW, a new wind turbine suited for the low and ultra-low wind conditions in India.

The new variant V155-3.3MW is touted to be globally applicable, but targets the markets with low and ultra-low wind conditions such as India and the US.

Vestas claims that the new turbine has an increased swept area of 67% compared to the V120-2.2 MW turbine.

With a large rotor to rating ratio, the new variant could significantly improve the partial load generation across low-wind conditions.

The V155-3.3MW is also designed to increase the annual energy production (AEP) by more than 3% for a 300MW project, where 46 lesser turbines are needed.

Vestas has designed the turbine keeping in mind the local transportation requirements, with optimised blade design and market specific towers of up to 140m hub height.

The turbine is also claimed to feature a full-scale converter for enhanced grid compliance, faster active and reactive power during dynamic frequency and voltage events.

Series production of V155-3.3MW is expected to begin in early 2022

Prototype installation of the new turbines is expected take place in the third quarter of next year and series production could begin in the first quarter of 2022.

Vestas product management senior vice president Thomas Scarinci said: “With the introduction of the V155-3.3 MW wind turbine, Vestas is connecting our proven 4 MW platform technology with customised solutions to improve our customers’ business case in low and ultra-low wind conditions.

“With this product designed specifically to optimise energy production in low and ultra-low wind conditions, we are confident that we can bring enhanced value to our customers and partners in India and other suited markets.”

As the new turbine will be predominantly locally manufactured and sourced in India, the company plans to expand its manufacturing footprint.

Vestas intends to set up a converter factory in Chennai and expand the current blade factory in Ahmedabad. The investments follow Vestas’ previously announced nacelle and hub factory in Chennai, which is currently under construction.

The planned expansion of production is expected to add nearly 1,000 new jobs within the next year to the company’s existing workforce of about 2,600 in the country.