Vestas’ new nacelle and hub assembly facility in Chennai will be operational by next year-end

Image: Vestas’ new factory in Chennai, India will address the rising demand in the region. Photo: Courtesy of Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas announced its plans to build a new nacelle and hub assembly facility in India, as a means to address the rising demand for wind energy in the region.

Vestas will establish the new facility in Chennai, the capital city of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The new facility is expected to quadruple the local manufacturing jobs in the state. Apart from serving the growing wind demand in the region, the facility will also act as an export hub leveraging Vestas’ global reach.

As per the company, the new factory will combine its two existing facilities in Tamil Nadu, creating an expanded, optimised and scalable production hub.

Vestas Asia-Pacific president Clive Turton said: “By building this expanded production facility, we will serve our customers’ needs in one of our key markets even better and generate hundreds of local jobs, while also improve our global manufacturing footprint and increase our export capabilities from India with the aim of making it a global renewable energy manufacturing hub.”

Vestas has been instrumental in developing wind energy in India

Expected to be operational by the end of next year, the new facility will strengthen Vestas’ presence the country. With a presence since 2006, the company claims to have played a significant role in the development of wind energy in the region.

It presently has a sales office in Mumbai, an R&D centre in Chennai and a blade manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad. These facilities employ more than 3,400 people in the country.

In order to ensure timely delivery of products to its customers, the company follows a strategy of manufacturing core components close to its key markets .

Invest India managing director and CEO Deepak Bagla said: “I would like to congratulate Vestas for the finalisation of their next manufacturing facility in India. Vestas and Invest India’s cooperation has set a record for executing an efficient and timely project completion with a sizable job creation.

“This result highlights the Prime Minister of India’s objective of ease of doing business and making India one of the most preferred investment destinations. We thank Vestas for their continued commitment to the Prime Minister’s vision to combat climate change, curb emissions and ensuring a sustainable future.”

In January, the company secured an order from Trinethra Wind & Hydro Power, a subsidiary of Continuum Wind Energy to supply turbines for a 101MW wind farm in the country,