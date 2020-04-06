Vestas has agreed to supply its typhoon variant 4.2MW turbines for the Akita Noshiro offshore wind farm project, with 139MW capacity in Japan

Vestas to supply turbines for Japanese offshore project. (Credit: Pixabay/doskey12.)

Vestas has received an order from MHI Vestas Offshore Wind to supply 33 of its V117-4.2MW typhoon variant turbines for Akita Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm Project in Japan.

To be located in the Japans’ northern Akita prefecture, the wind farm will be the first utility-scale offshore wind project in the country.

The Akita Noshiro wind farm is owned by the Akita Offshore Wind, a special purpose company led by Marubeni along with project sponsors. MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has been given the responsibility of the overall construction of the project.

The wind farm project includes Akita and Noshiro offshore wind farms, jointly referred to as the Akita Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm Project, with a combined output of 139MW.

The turbines will be installed with fixed-bottom foundations at both sites. The order also includes a maximum 20-year service and maintenance agreements.

The V117-4.2 MW Typhoon turbines being supplied by Vestas are claimed to generate maximum energy under medium and high wind speed conditions.

The order also strengthens Vestas’ 4MW platform’s performance in extreme wind conditions expand its reach into strong wind and typhoon type weather conditions, the company said.

The typhoon turbines can be used for both offshore and onshore wind farms

Vestas has designed the turbines specifically for Japanese climatic conditions and the technology has also fulfilled local certification requirements and can be used for both onshore and offshore wind farms.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “We are happy to be able to support MHI Vestas, our joint venture that focuses on offshore wind, in their first firm order in Japan.

“This order showcases Vestas’ experience in Japan and our comprehensive turbine portfolio to have the right turbine variant to fit the market’s needs.”

Delivery of the turbines is scheduled to take place in the second half of next year, with installation expected to begin in 2022.

Vestas sales and japan country manager vice president Netoshi Kuriyama said: “Japan is an important market to us, and we will continue to work closely with our customers and partners to offer best-in-class renewable energy solutions to support Japan’s clean energy transition.

“With wind becoming a more important energy source in Japan, we are witnessing drastic increase in activities.”