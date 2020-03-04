MHI Vestas will be responsible for the supply of 33 units of the V117-4.2MW wind turbines for the project

MHI Vestas to supply turbines for 139MW Akita Noshiro offshore wind project in Japan. (Credit: MHI Vestas Offshore Wind)

MHI Vestas has secured a turbine supply contract for the 139MW Akita Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm project in Japan.

Under the terms of the contract, MHI Vestas will be responsible for the supply of 33 units of the V117-4.2MW wind turbines for the project.

The wind turbines will be delivered for the Akita and Noshiro offshore wind projects, which are jointly referred as the Akita Noshiro offshore wind farm project.

MHI Vestas chief sales officer Henrik Jensen said: “We are pleased to secure the firm order to support AOW in their development of the Akita Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm Project.

“As Japan progresses towards a clean energy future powered by offshore wind, MHI Vestas and our parent companies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Vestas, are ready to play our part.

“We’re looking forward to delivering the Akita and Noshiro wind farms with Marubeni and the rest of the AOW partners.”

MHI Vestas to install 13 turbines at Akita wind farm

MHI Vestas will install 13 wind turbines for Akita wind farm and will install 20 turbines for the Noshiro project.

The installation of the turbines is expected to begin in 2022.

The Akita wind farm will have an electric power output capacity of 55MW which is equivalent to power 48,950 homes per year, while Noshiro will have an output capacity of 84MW which is equivalent to power 75,308 homes annually.

Additionally, the electricity from the projects will be fed through both the Akita and Noshiro ports located in Akita Prefecture.

The contract also includes a maximum 20-year service and maintenance agreement, subject to the options being exercised.

Furthermore, the contract marks as MHI Vestas’ first firm order in Japan.

Recently, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has finalised contracts with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to supply turbines for the offshore wind project, Changfang and Xidao, with a generation capacity of 589MW in Taiwan.