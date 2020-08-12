Vestas will supply and supervise the installation of 13 V150-4.2 MW turbines at the project

Vestas wins intertidal wind project order in Vietnam. (Credit: Unsplash/Efe Kurnaz)

Vestas, a Denmark-based wind turbine-maker, has secured another order to supply turbines for a 50MW intertidal wind project from Phuong Anh Group in Vietnam.

The latest intertidal wind project is the second phase of the Hoa Binh 1 wind farm, whose first phase order was secured by Vestas last December.

To be located in the Hòa Bình district of Bạc Liêu Province, the turbines for the intertidal wind project will be installed in the shallow waters close to shore along the Mekong Delta region.

For the order, Vestas has agreed to supply and supervise the installation of 13 V150-4.2 MW turbines.

The company will deliver ten turbines in 3.8MW and the remaining three will be delivered in 4MW operating modes, to optimise energy generation as per the site’s wind conditions.

The order also includes Vestas providing 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service to maximise energy generation at the wind project.

Turbine installation could take place in Q3 of next year

Vestas anticipates that the turbine installation could be completed in the third quarter of next year.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “With over 1 GW of projects won in Vietnam, this is a clear testament of our customers’ confidence in Vestas’ ability to develop wind energy solutions for all types of wind projects in the country.

“I would like to thank Phuong Anh Group for awarding us with both phases of this project and we look forward to working closely with them to ensure a successful and timely project completion.”

Phuong Anh Group deputy general director Dao Hai Linh said: “As a result of the successful co-operation for both phases of Hoa Binh 1 project and our trust in Vestas’ wind solutions, Phuong Anh Group will continue to work with Vestas to develop other upcoming wind projects in the near future.”

With the present order, Vestas has over 1GW of projects installed or under construction in Vietnam. It is also the company’s eight intertidal wind project in the country.