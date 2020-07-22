Vestas will supply and supervise the installation of 13 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, with ten turbines in 3.8 MW and three turbines in 4.0 MW operating modes

Vestas wins wind turbine order in Vietnam. (Credit: Unsplash/Matthew T Rader)

Vestas has secured a 50 MW order with local EPC construction company, Bac Phuong JSC for the second phase of the Dong Hai 1 intertidal wind project. This project win comes after Vestas was awarded the first phase of the project in December 2019. With this second phase in place, the 100 MW Dong Hai 1 intertidal wind project will be the largest intertidal wind project in Vietnam to date.

To optimise energy production for the site’s specific wind conditions, Vestas will supply and supervise the installation of 13 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, with ten turbines in 3.8 MW and three turbines in 4.0 MW operating modes. The project will also feature customised towers placed on reinforced onshore foundations above sea level. Located in shallow waters close to shore in Bạc Liêu Province, both phases of the Dong Hai 1 wind farm are strategically placed to exploit the full potential of the Mekong Delta region’s favourable wind conditions.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue working with Bac Phuong JSC in the largest intertidal wind project in Vietnam to date. Securing the order within eight months of the first award both validates the company’s trust in our solutions, and showcases Vestas’ potential to help scale this business case within the tight timeline of Vietnam’s FIT policy”, said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “This is Vestas’ seventh intertidal win, demonstrating our ability to develop wind energy solutions for projects close to shore to capture the unblocked wind resources from the sea, and we are excited to support our partners in conquering this space.”

The order also includes a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to maximise energy production for the project. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide the customer with long-term business case certainty.

Turbine installation is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

Source: Company Press Release