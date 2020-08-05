Vestas will service 27 Gamesa G90-2.0 MW machines at the wind farm, which was commissioned in 2015

The contract includes a five-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. (Credit: Free-Photos/Pixabay)

Vena Energy, an independent power producer, has selected Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas to service 54MW wind turbines installed at Pililla wind farm in Philippines.

Under the terms of the contract, Vestas will be responsible to provide service for 27 Gamesa G90-2.0 MW machines.

Located 50km east of the capital city, Manila, the Pililla wind farm had commenced operations in 2015.

The contract includes a five-year Active Output Management 5000 service agreement

Vena Energy Philippines head Samrinder Nehria said: “This agreement highlights our commitment to the long-term asset life extension of our projects and ensures that the Pililla Wind Project continues to contribute to the livelihood of our host communities, while enhancing the efficiency and profitability of our project in the Philippines.”

The contract includes a five-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement to optimise power generation at the wind farm.

Vestas said that the service agreement is expected to provide improved certainty of return on Vena Energy’s wind asset investment.

Vestas Asia Pacific region president Clive Turton said: “Vena Energy is a trusted partner and we look forward to helping them achieve the best possible return on investment from their Gamesa fleet.

“This agreement marks a further expansion of our service portfolio in the Asia Pacific region and continues to show why Vestas is the leading fleet-wide service partner in the wind energy industry.”

Recently, the company has won a wind turbine supply contract from Polenergia Farma Wiatrowa for a 121MW wind project which was selected in a Polish auction round.