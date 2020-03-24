Vestas will supply 13 of its V112-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6MW operating mode to fulfill ERG's order

Vestas wins order in Northern Ireland to supply its 3.45MW turbines. (Credit: Vestas Wind Systems A/S.)

Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas has secured an order from European wind energy operator ERG to supply wind turbines with 47MW of capacity in Northern Ireland.

For the order, Vestas has agreed to supply 13 of its V112-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6MW operating mode for maximum energy generation and competitive cost of energy.

The contract will also include VestasOnline Business SCADA solution which is claimed to lower downtime of wind turbines and can optimise the energy output.

The contract also includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines along with a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Turbine delivery is expected to take place next year

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to take place in the second quarter of next year and the commissioning is planned for the second or third quarter in the same year.

Vestas Northern & Central Europe Director Sales UK Anna Schlasberg Wachtmeister said: “The Evishagaran wind project enables a highly competitive business case for our valued long-term business partner ERG and offers the lowest cost of energy to the energy consumer.

“Demonstrating our strong experience and track record in a merchant environment, this project marks another step forward for renewable energy in the UK.”

Recently, ERG agreed to acquire the rights to build a 36MW wind project in Poland, from Cameonio, after the project was selected in the Polish wind auction held last December.

Earlier this month, Vestas secured an order to supply turbines totalling 201MW in China, from an unnamed customer, for two wind projects.

For this order, the firm has agreed to supply 61 of its V155-3.3MW variant wind turbines, totalling 201MW.