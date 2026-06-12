Under the new agreement, Atlantic-SEE will raise its minimum annual LNG purchase from Venture Global from 500,000tpa to 1mtpa. Credit: Fahroni/Shutterstock.com.

Venture Global and Atlantic-SEE LNG Trade have expanded their existing sales and purchase agreement for US liquefied natural gas (LNG), extending the term to 20 years, starting in 2030.

Atlantic-SEE LNG is a joint venture (JV) established in November 2025 by Greek companies AKTOR Group and DEPA Commercial.

The revised agreement will see Atlantic-SEE increase its minimum LNG purchase from Venture Global from 500,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) to one million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

Atlantic-SEE LNG Trade CEO Alexandros Exarchou said: “The expansion of our commercial agreement with Venture Global reflects the ambition and solid ground of our long-term strategic plan on LNG and the potential of the vertical corridor, which can provide alternatives and energy security across central and eastern Europe.

“It also highlights the growing importance of the transatlantic energy cooperation between Greece and the US that will benefit the entire region.

“The geopolitical development has offered us the historic opportunity to operate as an energy hub between continents, and we aspire to build on this momentum and offer our customers long-term, sustainable and predictable energy safety.”

The new deal follows Venture Global’s investment in regasification capacity at the Alexandroupolis LNG import terminal in Greece, which now makes up around 25% of the terminal’s total capacity.

The Alexandroupolis terminal, together with the south-north ‘Vertical Corridor’, is expected to provide a new route for supplying US LNG to central and eastern Europe.

Venture Global is a US-based producer and exporter of LNG, with more than 100mtpa of capacity at various stages of production, construction or development.

The company began producing LNG from its first facility in 2022 and is currently one of the largest exporters in the US.

Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel said: “Venture Global is honoured to announce this expanded partnership, which reinforces our shared commitment to energy security, supply diversification and economic growth, while advancing the strategic energy relationship between the US and Europe.

“The Vertical Corridor has emerged as a vital energy hub for the region, and our continued investment in infrastructure such as the Alexandroupolis terminal is helping create new pathways for secure, reliable energy supply across central and eastern Europe.

“We are grateful for the leadership of President Trump, Secretary Burgum, Secretary Wright, Ambassador Guilfoyle and officials across both sides of the Atlantic whose support continues to strengthen transatlantic energy cooperation and expand access to US LNG around the world.”

Last month, Venture Global secured new binding agreements to supply US-sourced LNG to TotalEnergies and Vitol, with a total delivery volume exceeding 1mtpa.