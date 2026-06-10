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The recently launched EASE (European Association for Storage of Energy) Guidelines on safety best practices for battery energy storage systems are designed to support the safe deployment of outdoor, utility-scale lithium-ion (Li-ion) BESS across Europe.

As the EU strives for climate neutrality by 2050, the need for safe and reliable energy storage has grown significantly. In 2024, Europe had some 35 GW (cumulative) of installed electrochemical storage capacity, reflecting the rapid expansion of battery energy storage systems and their crucial role in the global energy transition. Ensuring these systems meet the highest safety standards in design, development, installation, and maintenance is essential to support this growth.

The EU Batteries Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2023/1542) requires that stationary BESS be safe during normal operation and use. In response to these requirements, the EASE document outlines safety guidelines specifically for outdoor, utility-scale lithium-ion BESS. It does not address other types of batteries (eg, redox flow batteries) which have distinct risk profiles. The focus is on systems with a maximum DC voltage of 1500 V or a maximum AC voltage of 1000 V and an energy storage capacity exceeding 20 kWh.

The guide, reviewed by EPRI (Electric Power Research Institute), highlights recognised industry best practices for demonstrating safety compliance, focusing on product safety (Chapter 2), site safety (Chapter 3), and personnel safety (Chapter 4).

This article first appeared in Modern Power Systems magazine.