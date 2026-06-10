ESS+PV in Saudi Arabia, Red Sea project (Photo: Huawei)

Grid forming is a central feature of Huawei’s energy storage offerings and was emphasised by the company in presentations at Intersolar Europe 2025, Munich, in May with the theme “Smart PV & ESS: powering a grid forming future.”

Steven Zhou, President of Smart PV & ESS Product Line, Huawei Digital Power, described the company’s strategic goal of integrating “4T” technologies (bit, watt, heat, and battery) to provide the energy infrastructure for new power systems and introduced key Huawei “value propositions”, including “all-scenario grid forming”, with grid forming technology “applied to power generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption to ensure the long-term stability of new power systems.”

Steve Zheng, President of Smart ESS Business, Huawei Digital Power, presented Huawei’s “next-generation all-scenario Smart String Grid Forming ESS Platform”, which is designed to address challenges in renewables grid integration and ESS safety. Huawei believes the platform “defines the gold standard of grid-forming capabilities”, able to adapt to any BESS state of charge status and any grid short circuit ratio.

The technology has already been applied to a 1.3 GWh ESS and 400 MW PV facility in Saudi Arabia (part of the Red Sea development). The project is said to be the world’s largest PV+ESS microgrid, powering consumers with 100% renewable energy. The microgrid has been running stably for more than 18 months, Huawei reports.

In China, a 30 MW PV + 6 MW/24 MWh ESS project in Ngari is employing Huawei’s “Smart PV+ESS Solution”. This “fully grid-forming power plant” is located at high altitude (about 4600 m) with extremely low temperatures and weak grid conditions.

This article first appeared in Modern Power Systems magazine.