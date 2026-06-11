The company expects the hybrid park to be located mainly on agricultural land. Credit: © 2026 Solarigo.

Finnish renewable energy company Solarigo has submitted a zoning initiative for its proposed 250MW Toholampi Hybrid Park, a project intended to combine large-scale solar power generation and battery energy storage in Central Ostrobothnia.

The company expects the hybrid park to be located mainly on agricultural land, with some of the area occupying former peat production sites.

According to initial company plans, the facility would integrate utility-scale solar panels with a battery energy storage system (BESS), aiming to contribute clean electricity to the Finnish power network while enhancing flexibility within the electricity system.

Support for the hybrid park’s development is anticipated from a substation planned in the nearby area of Ullava. This substation would make it possible to connect the energy produced at the Toholampi site to the national transmission grid.

The incorporation of a BESS is designed to help balance grid supply and demand and enable more consistent use of renewable generation.

The project is expected to result in both investment and employment in the region, particularly during construction. Solarigo stated that the degree of these benefits will be clarified as planning proceeds.

Preliminary investigations have taken place, including detailed studies to identify and document the natural values of the targeted area. The purpose of these studies is to inform planning from the outset.

At this stage, Solarigo has not identified the need to carry out an environmental impact assessment procedure for the development.

Engagement with local communities is planned during the zoning process. A public event will be organised to present the Toholampi Hybrid Park to residents, landowners and other stakeholders.

The session will also provide an opportunity to gather feedback and opinions for consideration during further planning stages.

Solarigo Project Development head Tomi Rumpunen said: “We want to engage in open dialogue with local stakeholders and ensure that the planning takes into account the area’s specific characteristics as well as the perspectives of different stakeholder groups. The zoning phase provides a good opportunity for this.”

Ongoing assessment of the project’s impact is expected to take place in collaboration with municipal officials, public authorities and other relevant parties.

Solarigo states that advancing to the zoning phase marks a first for the company.