USDA is investing in the water projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant programme

Image: The USDA will invest through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant programme. Photo: Courtesy of Jemzo from Pixabay.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that it will invest $201m to improve rural water and wastewater infrastructure in 31 states.

The funding, which will be offered through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant programme, will be available to rural cities and towns, water districts.

The funds are provided for drinking water, storm water drainage, and waste disposal systems in rural communities with 10,000 or lesser residents.

USDA deputy under-secretary of rural development Donald LaVoy said: “Modern, reliable and accessible infrastructure is critical to economic development and quality of life.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to partnering with rural communities to help them improve their infrastructure, because when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Some of the projects receiving the USDA funding

Bessemer City will receive a $4.9m loan and a $3.2m grant to upgrade its water treatment plant and related facilities.

The city will use the funding to add 1,290 linear feet of water line and 2,375 linear feet of a gravity sewer line. It will also use the funding for replacing the deteriorated sewer line by installing 12 manholes along with an unstable stream bed.

The improvements are expected to support the reliability of the water treatment process and improve water quality in the city.

The Village of Maine will receive a $515,000 loan and a $965,000 grant to improve the wastewater collection system. The new funding will be used to repair deteriorating manholes and the relocation of the Everest Avenue lift station.

The project will also include replacing of sewers on the east side of the village will be replaced with new PVC piping.

The improvements are expected to result in a major reduction of infiltration and inflow into the collection system.

The town of Barre in Orleans County will receive a $500,000 loan and a $601,000 grant to extend public water service to 31 residential customers who have wells that lack safe, potable water.

Under the new funding programme, USDA is investing in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

During the fiscal year 2019, the USDA has granted $1.8bn funding under the USDA Water and Environmental Programme loans and grants.

In September, the USDA announced an investment of $144m in 45 projects across 25 states to improve rural water infrastructure.