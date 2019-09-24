USDA is investing in the water projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant programme

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that it will invest $144m (£115m) to improve rural water infrastructure in 25 states.

The USDA will invest through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant programme in 45 projects. Rural cities and towns, water districts and other eligible entities can use the funding for drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems in rural communities with 10,000 or lesser residents.

USDA deputy under secretary of rural development Donald LaVoy said: “Modern and reliable water and wastewater infrastructure systems are foundational to economic growth and quality of life in rural communities.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to investing in this critical infrastructure, because when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Some of the projects receiving USDA funding

The town of Winfield will receive $8.8m (£7m) loan to improve its wastewater treatment plant. It will build a headworks structure; improve mechanical systems; and improve grading, piping, storm drainage, sidewalks and fencing.

The deal will benefit 1,055 residential users and 64 businesses.

Tuscarawas County, Ohio will receive a $2.2m (£2.2m) loan and a $1.4 million grant to upgrade the Wilkshire Hills water treatment facility, which was constructed in the late 1970s. A third supply well will be added, and pressure filtration equipment and master meters will be installed.

The improvements will support current operations and accommodate future growth, including a planned expansion into the neighboring village of Bolivar.

Maine’s Paris Utility District will receive a $189,000 (£151455m) loan to repair sewer lines along the Billings Bridge in South Paris. The 12-inch lines will provide reliable wastewater service to the system’s 1,216 users replacing the 46-year-old pipeline.

USDA will make the investments available across the states of Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.

At the beginining of the fiscal year 2019, the USDA had announced that $2.9bn (£2.32bn) funding would be made available under the USDA Water and Environmental Programme loans and grants.

In August, the USDA announced an investment of £111m in 49 projects across 24 states to improve rural water infrastructure.