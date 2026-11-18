The Wyoming Intertie will pass through Albany, Carbon, and Platte counties. Credit: Don Landwehrle/Shutterstock.com.

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Dominance Financing has announced up to $2.8bn conditional loan commitment for the Wyoming Intertie transmission line project.

The initiative aims to reduce electricity costs and improve grid reliability in Wyoming and 17 other states located within the Western Electricity Coordinating Council and Southwest Power Pool regions.

This project is expected to add approximately 1.8GW of transfer capacity, with potential electricity cost savings estimated at up to $39bn for US consumers and businesses.

The DOE said the initiative aligns with Executive Order Strengthening the Reliability and Security of the US Electric Grid and continues its Speed to Power through Accelerated Reconductoring and other Key Advanced Transmission Technology Upgrades effort.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said: “Projects like Wyoming Intertie will help move more American energy where it’s needed most to support our nation’s growing energy needs and power American prosperity for decades to come.”

Grid United, the company behind Wyoming Intertie, plans to use high-voltage direct current back-to-back converter station technology to allow for increased connections between the asynchronous western and eastern power grids.

This approach, the DOE stated, is expected to boost grid resilience, permit bidirectional flow of electricity based on demand, and support restoration after outages.

Energy Dominance Financing director Gregory Beard said: “Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Wright, EDF is financing projects that deliver real benefits to American families and businesses.

“Wyoming Intertie is a prime example of how EDF’s financing can help lower electricity costs, create American jobs, and support long-term economic growth in Wyoming and across the nation.”

The approximately 106-mile Wyoming Intertie will pass through Albany, Carbon, and Platte counties, connecting the state’s eastern and western electrical interconnections.

The conditional nature of the loan requires the project to meet certain technical, environmental, legal, and financial requirements before any funds are disbursed.

Federal support through a lower interest rate loan is expected to cover 80% of construction costs and reduce total project expenses, with potential ratepayer savings of over $500m compared with private-sector borrowing.

The project is expected to generate several hundred construction and long-term operational jobs in Wyoming.

Last month, the US DOE approved a $5.1bn loan package for Alliant Energy to fund the expansion of power generation and energy storage at sites in Wisconsin and Iowa.