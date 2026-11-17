The project covers more than 187,000 acres. Credit: Ar 176/Shutterstock.com.

Perseverance Metals has exercised its option for a 100% interest in Voyageur nickel-copper-platinum group elements (Ni-Cu-PGE) project in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the US.

The company said that it is now in the process of transferring 100% interest in the property into its name.

Voyageur covers more than 187,000 acres, including recent land additions made by the company in October and November 2026.

The core holding consists of 165,000 acres of private mineral rights and 3,000 acres of State of Michigan metallic mineral leases, located across Ontonagon, Gogebic, Houghton, and Iron Counties.

The project encompasses the recently identified nickel-copper bearing Osprey intrusion, which is situated roughly 65km west of the Eagle nickel-copper-platinum group elements mine.

According to the company, Eagle is currently the only operating primary nickel mine in the US and lies within the same host geology as Voyageur.

The company exercised its option to purchase the project after satisfying all conditions outlined in the agreement signed in 2023 and amended in April 2025, with counter-parties Altius Resources Michigan, Trans Superior Resources, and Voyageur Lands.

Under the terms of the agreement, Perseverance Metals issued 3,385,439 common shares to the option holders upon meeting agreed milestones.

The company also completed equity financings totalling $5m in gross proceeds and conducted C$2m ($1.4m) in exploration expenditure at the site.

Perseverance Metals CEO Michael Tucker said: “Securing ownership of Voyageur gives Perseverance full control over one of the largest and most strategically located critical mineral land packages in North America.

“Holding over 750km² of effectively perpetually owned mineral rights situated in the Mid-Continent Rift between the two premier US Ni-Cu-PGE assets – the Eagle Ni-Cu-PGE Mine to the east and the Tamarack Ni-Cu-PGE Project to the west in MN – provides Perseverance with an immense exploration advantage in the region.”