Shell holds a 60% operating interest in Mina West. Credit: Xmentoys/Shutterstock.com.

Shell Egypt, a subsidiary of Shell, has commenced gas production from the Mina West field, located in the North East El Amriya concession in the Mediterranean Sea.

The start-up comes three years after the field’s discovery and aims to supply additional gas to Egypt’s domestic market.

Production at Mina West is managed by Mina West Gas.

Gas from the field is transported via a 7km pipeline that connects to the West Delta Deep Marine infrastructure.

From there, the gas will be sent to the Burullus gas facility for processing before being delivered into Egypt’s national grid.

Shell stated that utilising existing pipelines and facilities enabled the project to move forward on an expedited schedule.

Mina West is projected to deliver production of 160 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

Shell Egypt vice president and company chair Dalia Elgabry said: “Bringing Mina West into production just three years after discovery demonstrates what we can achieve when we work towards a shared goal from the outset.

“Together with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, EGAS and KUFPEC, we aligned early on the decisions needed to move the project forward. This milestone is the result of that collaboration and the work of our teams and partners.

“It adds a new source of domestic supply and strengthens the foundation for our continued investment in Egypt’s offshore gas resources.”

Shell holds a 60% operating interest in Mina West, with Kufpec (Egypt) (KUFPEC) owning the remaining 40%.

The two companies are working in partnership with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

The final investment decision (FID) for Mina West was made on 30 June 2025.

Subsea engineering and execution were managed by Subsea7, while Baker Hughes supplied long lead-time equipment to meet the pace of project delivery.

Shell highlighted its focus on managing risks and ensuring safety throughout the process.

In its most recent financial results, Shell reported net income attributable to shareholders of $12.1bn for the third quarter (Q3) of 2026, representing a more than twofold increase from the $5.3bn reported in Q3 2025.

The company attributed the performance to record refining margins and elevated commodity prices amid continued disruption to the global energy system.