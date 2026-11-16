De Beers operates across Botswana, Namibia, Angola, South Africa, and Canada. Credit: EgolenaHK/Shutterstock.com.

Angola is planning to acquire a 10% stake in De Beers as Anglo American prepares to sell its controlling interest in the diamond group, reported Reuters, citing a spokesperson from Angola’s mines ministry.

The pursuit of this stake comes as part of a broader restructuring by Anglo American, which placed its majority holding in De Beers up for sale in 2024 following a decline in diamond prices and increased competition from laboratory-grown stones.

De Beers is a major diamond company operating across Botswana, Namibia, Angola, South Africa, and Canada.

Botswana, which possesses a right of first refusal over Anglo American’s stake, announced that it would raise its shareholding in De Beers to 30%.

Botswana President Duma Boko stated that this would make the country the largest single shareholder in De Beers, and confirmed that Namibia and Angola intended to participate in the same transaction.

A report in the weekly ​newspaper Novo Jornal, subsequently verified by the Angolan mines ministry, also indicated Namibia was seeking a 10% holding, though Namibian officials have not yet provided a comment.

Interest in the acquisition extends beyond state players; private buyers are also reportedly involved in discussions.

Swiss luxury goods conglomerate Richemont, owner of Cartier, is in talks to join the Global Diamond Consortium, which Botswana has identified as the preferred bidder.

Richemont CEO Nicolas Bos acknowledged the relevance of natural precious stones to the company’s portfolio but did not comment on potential participation in the consortium.

The Global Diamond Consortium has stated it is working with Oman, in addition to the African nations, to become co-owners of De Beers.

Anglo American confirmed it would continue discussions with all parties to finalise binding agreements for the transaction.

In October 2025, Angola initially bid for a majority interest in De Beers but subsequently adjusted its goal to seek a minority holding.