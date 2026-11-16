The funds will focus on investments in renewable energy and efforts to decarbonise industry. Credit: rizal arifiyanto/Shutterstock.com.

Government development finance institutions from the UK, Norway and Canada have launched a joint climate finance initiative aiming to mobilise $10bn by 2030 for projects in emerging markets.

The collaboration, named “10by30,” was announced at COP31 in Antalya, Turkey.

The three organisations involved are British International Investment (BII), FinDev Canada, and Norfund, Norway’s investment fund for developing countries.

The funds will focus on investments in renewable energy, energy transmission and distribution, energy storage, sustainable fuels, and efforts to decarbonise industry.

The total $10bn target includes both direct and mobilised private capital.

The three institutions plan to coordinate their investment pipelines, pool market intelligence, and cooperate on climate impact measurement and reporting under the framework of a newly signed memorandum of understanding.

The partners have committed to identifying joint projects, sharing due diligence processes, and advancing their methodologies for measuring climate and development outcomes.

BII, Norfund, and FinDev Canada each operate separate climate investment platforms. These include the Norway’s Climate Investment Fund, the Climate Mobilization Strategy, and British Climate Partners.

The new collaboration is designed to reduce duplicated activity between the institutions and accelerate decision-making on joint transactions.

Norway’s International Development Minister Åsmund Aukrust said: “The world is running out of time and must speed up the global energy transition to limit the climate crisis.

“This collaboration, and the shared ambition of Norfund, BII and FinDev Canada, is a concrete contribution to making this year’s climate summit about how we deliver in order to succeed.”

The three finance institutions stated that combining their expertise and capital is intended to help reduce emissions and attract further private investment in climate response efforts across emerging markets.

The collaboration was welcomed by representatives from all three countries at COP31.

Recently, Oman selected two integrated green hydrogen projects in the port town of Duqm, targeting a total planned annual output of approximately 121,000t by 2032.

The announcement, made at COP31, also included the launch of the country’s fourth green hydrogen auction, which will focus on supplying energy to data centres.