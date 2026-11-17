The offshore wind farm will have 600MW capacity. Credit: fokke baarssen/Shutterstock.com.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the offshore substation (OSS) of the 600MW Fengmiao II Offshore Wind Farm (OWF) in Taiwan.

The agreement involves Semco Maritime, which will oversee the engineering, procurement and installation of the substation’s electrical systems, and PTSC Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C) for fabrication of the structures.

Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C previously collaborated on the substation for Fengmiao I, the initial phase of the Fengmiao OWF projects.

According to CIP, this prior partnership has provided both contractors with relevant engineering and construction experience for the development of Fengmiao II.

Financial close for the Fengmiao II project is expected by the end of June 2027.

CIP stated that procurement processes for other key contracts linked to Fengmiao II are currently underway.

Fengmiao I and II project CEO Mark Wainwright said: “PTSC M&C and Semco Maritime demonstrated outstanding expertise and execution capabilities in the fabrication and construction of the OSS for Fengmiao I.

“Our teams have established a strong working relationship and developed valuable engineering experience, providing a solid foundation for the successful delivery of the Fengmiao II OSS.

“Fengmiao II is now actively progressing the procurement of its key contracts, working toward achieving grid connection in 2030.”

The Fengmiao II OWF forms part of Taiwan’s wider plan to reach 13.1GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2030.

CIP APAC chair Marina Hsu said: “Fengmiao I has demonstrated the viability of Taiwan’s Round 3 zonal development framework, showing that developers with extensive development experience, strong financial strength and proven execution capabilities can successfully deliver projects under the framework.

“Fengmiao II will build on the success of Fengmiao I and continue to apply its proven development approach.”

In April 2026, Fugro was awarded a contract to carry out geotechnical site investigations for the Fengmiao II OWF.