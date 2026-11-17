The assets included in the transaction are estimated to deliver about 35,000bpd of oil production in 2027. Credit: zhengzaishuru/Shutterstock.com.

Diamondback Energy has agreed to acquire subsidiaries of Double Eagle IV Midco and Double Eagle V Midco in a transaction valued at approximately $2.15bn in cash and around 15.56 million shares of Diamondback common stock.

The companies announced the signing of the purchase agreement, which will transfer approximately 176,000 net acres in the core Midland Basin, US, to Diamondback.

Diamondback is based in Midland, Texas, and focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

Double Eagle IV and Double Eagle V, formed in 2022 and 2024, respectively, also operate in the Permian Basin from their base in Fort Worth, Texas.

The cash portion of the transaction will be financed using a mix of cash on hand, borrowings from Diamondback’s credit facility, and potentially proceeds from term loans.

The companies estimate that, in 2027, the assets included in the transaction will deliver approximately 35,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production, or 92,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), with oil accounting for 38% of total volumes.

Approximately 68% of the acquired acreage is undeveloped.

Double Eagle co-CEOs Cody Campbell and John Sellers said: “We are pleased to once again partner with Diamondback on this transaction. These assets offer high-quality inventory and meaningful Barnett runway, and we are confident they will be in great hands with an operator that shares our commitment to West Texas.

“We are proud of what the Double Eagle team has built in the Midland Basin and plan to continue our operating momentum with our multi-rig development programme on our remaining assets in Reagan County.”

The entities estimate over 1,200 gross (495 net) horizontal drilling locations within the primary development zones, with average lateral lengths exceeding 11,500ft. This also includes 101 gross (46 net) drilled but uncompleted wells.

Diamondback stated the deal represents a multiple of 4 times its estimated 2027 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) and is expected to be immediately accretive to financial measures such as cash flow and net asset value per share.

The company also expects the transaction to have a neutral impact on leverage.

Diamondback CEO and director Kaes Van’t Hof said: “This acquisition is another important step in Diamondback’s continued growth within the Midland Basin.

“The undeveloped inventory acquired in this transaction significantly increases the operated working interest and net present value of high return projects that we were already going to drill, while also adding more undeveloped inventory to our portfolio throughout the Midland Basin.”

Following completion of the deal, Double Eagle plans to continue development across its remaining assets in Reagan County.

The deal remains subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed by 21 December 2026.

Double Eagle is being advised financially by JP Morgan Securities and RBC Capital Markets, with Vinson & Elkins serving as its legal counsel.

Diamondback’s lead financial adviser is Jefferies, alongside Goldman Sachs & Co. as an additional financial advisor. Latham & Watkins is acting as Diamondback’s legal counsel.

Earlier this month, Diamondback and KKR agreed to acquire Five Point Infrastructure’s 70% stake in Midland Basin water operator Deep Blue Midland Basin for cash.